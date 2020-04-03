Advertisement

COVID-19: Four More Persons Discharged, Says Sanwo-Olu

Channels Television  
Updated April 3, 2020
Lagos State Governor, Babjide Sanwo-Olu gives an update on the index case Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) recorded in the state.

 

Four more persons have recovered from coronavirus (COVID-19) and have been discharged in Lagos State.

This brings the total number of people discharged in Nigeria to 24, while two deaths were recorded.

The state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, announced in a tweet on Friday.

He revealed that the patients, three females and one male were discharged from the Infectious Disease Hospital after testing negative twice.

11 More COVID-19 Patients Discharged In Lagos, Says Sanwo-Olu

“This gives us a lot of hope as we continue to listen to our health experts and provide the resources to beat #COVID19”, the governor added.

See Tweet Below:



