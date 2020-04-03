Advertisement

BREAKING: Nigeria Confirms 20 New COVID-19 Infections, Total Cases Rise To 210

Akinola Ajibola  
Updated April 3, 2020

Nigeria has recorded 20 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 210.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) revealed this in a tweet on Friday, hours after it confirmed six cases of coronavirus in Osun State.

 

A breakdown of the latest figure shows that 11 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Lagos, while three cases were confirmed in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Three cases were also reported in Edo and two in Osun, while Ondo State recorded its index case of the disease.

Meanwhile, the number of people who have recovered from the disease in the country has risen to 25.

This followed the news that four people, including a mother and her baby, had been discharged from the Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital in Lagos.

On the sad note, the NCDC revealed that the death toll from COVID-19 in the country had doubled.

A total of four people have died from the disease, two new deaths were recorded in Lagos and Edo States.

See the case summary in Nigeria as of April 3 below:

Total Confirmed cases210
Discharged25
Death4
StatesNumbersStatesNumbers
Abuja FCT41Abia0
Adamawa0Akwa Ibom5
Anambra0Bauchi3
Bayelsa0Benue1
Borno0Cross River0
Delta0Ebonyi0
Enugu2Edo7
Ekiti2Gombe0
Imo0Jigawa0
Kaduna4Kano0
Katsina0Kebbi0
Kogi0Kwara0
Lagos108Nasarawa0
Niger0Ogun4
Ondo1Osun22
Oyo8Plateau0
Rivers1Sokoto0
Taraba0Yobe0
Zamfara0


