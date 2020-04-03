Akeredolu Announces Index Case Of Coronavirus In Ondo

Ondo State has recorded its index case of coronavirus (COVID-19), about five weeks after the first case of the disease was reported in Nigeria.

The governor of the state, Rotimi Akeredolu, announced this on Friday via his verified Twitter handle.

He revealed that the state government received the report from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) shortly before he made the announcement.

Governor Akeredolu noted that the infected case has since been placed under isolation and would be monitored.

He urged the residents of the state to stay calm, adding that the government has put necessary measures in place to identify all the contacts of the patient.

According to the governor, the government is working closely with the NCDC and the infected person is in a stable condition.

He stressed that the government was on top of the situation and urged residents to continue to stay safe and follow all the preventive measures against the disease.

Read the governor’s tweets below:

The infected is in very stable condition and we ask for calm from all in Ondo State. We are on top of this and ask that our citizens continue to follow all preventive measures to ensure they remain safe. pic.twitter.com/RwFuTLQsUT — Arakunrin Akeredolu (@RotimiAkeredolu) April 3, 2020

The Commissioner for Information and Orientation in Ondo, Donald Ojogo, also confirmed this in a statement.