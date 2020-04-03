COVID-19: Cross River Govt Begins Mass Production Of Face Masks

The Cross-River State Government has begun the mass production and distribution of nose masks free of charge to residents of the state.

The production and subsequent distribution of the masks is in accordance with an executive order by the state governor, Professor Ben Ayade that nobody be allowed in public places without wearing a nose mask.

Speaking in Calabar the state capital shortly after inspecting the ongoing production of the masks at the factory in company of his wife, Dr Linda Ayade, the governor said, the gesture is part of efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the state and also a way of reducing burden on the people.

