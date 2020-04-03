COVID-19: Governor Udom Emmanuel Announces 14 Days Total Lockdown In Akwa Ibom

Akwa-Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel has announced a total lockdown of the state to contain the spread of Coronavirus.

The governor made the announcement on Thursday evening during a broadcast in Uyo, the state capital.

His order which became effective on Thursday night follows an earlier announcement by the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) confirming five positive COVID-19 cases in the state.

The lockdown covers restriction of movements and prohibition of events of any kind for an initial period of 14 days.

Within the period, the state government instructed that markets, shops, motor parks, public and private offices must remain closed.

READ ALSO: PDP Rejects N123.5 Fuel Price, Insist On N90 Per Litre

Governor Emmanuel explained that the COVID-19 suspects, mostly healthcare professionals, who are in good health with no symptoms, have been moved to the state isolation centres for proper management.

“There will be no movement of persons, except those on essential duties who must carry a proper means of identification on them at all times.

“All business premises, markets, shops, motor parks and offices except grocery shops and pharmacies must remain closed during this period.”

While asking for the cooperation of residents of the state, he warned the public against giving in to panic and fear.

The governor also insisted that the relevant security agencies have been briefed to ensure strict compliance with the directive.