COVID-19 Lockdown: SGF Asks Law Enforcement Agencies To Exercise Caution

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, has called on law enforcement agencies to exercise caution while carrying out their duties.

Mustapha, who is the Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, made the call on Friday during a press briefing on coronavirus in Abuja.

He urged the agencies to be subtle in the course of enforcing the lockdown order in Lagos and Ogun States, as well as the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

“The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 finds it very necessary to appeal to our law enforcement agencies to deploy tact and caution in the course of enforcing the rules, even, in the face of provocation,” the SGF stated.

He added, “We similarly appeal to all Nigerians to be law-abiding, exercise patience and self-restraint.

“The message from Mr President is that no Nigerian should on account of these rules suffer any harm or pains during this period or at any time in our national life.”

The task force chairman noted that the team has continued to monitor the situation across the country.

He revealed that they have been receiving positive reports that there has been a high level of compliance with the lockdown orders in Lagos, Ogun, and Abuja.

According to Mustapha, coronavirus remains a potential danger to all of humanity and it threatens Nigeria’s economy and national security.

He, therefore, called on the people to play their part in the national response very seriously, as the Federal Government ensure measures to curb the spread of the disease.

The SGF said, “The Federal Government has ramped up its synergy with the state governments through video-conferencing communication and the platform of the Governors’ Forum.

“By these measures, a lot of gaps are being closed for uniformity of purpose.”