COVID-19: Nigeria Orders Foreign Missions To Compile List Of Citizens Willing To Return Home

The Nigerian government has directed all its missions abroad to compile a list of citizens willing to return home.

The Chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, disclosed this on Friday in a statement by the spokesperson for the agency, Abdur-Rahman Balogun.

She explained that the directive was sequel to requests by some Nigerians stranded abroad in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Dabiri-Erewa urged interested Nigerians to inform the missions in the various countries they are in, who would then collate and coordinate with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

She, however, said that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has instructed that the financial implications would be borne by the prospective evacuees, who would be compulsorily quarantined when they return.

The NIDCOM boss asked Nigerians stranded abroad willing to return home to key into the window by providing their information to the mission in their respective host countries.

She noted that while embassies in several countries were also on lockdown, those interested could go online and fill a form provided on the commission’s website.