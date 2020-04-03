Dolly Parton Donates $1million For Coronavirus Research

American singer and song-writer Dolly Parton has announced that she will be donating a sum of $1million to Vanderbilt University towards coronavirus research.

‘The legendary artist disclosed this in a post on her official Instagram handle @dollyparton on Thursday.

“My longtime friend Dr. Naji Abumrad, who’s been involved in research at Vanderbilt for many years, informed me that they were making some exciting advancements towards research of the coronavirus for a cure.

“I am making a donation of $1million to Vanderbilt towards that research and to encourage people that can afford it to make donations,” she wrote in a statement posted on her official handle with over 3million followers.

Parton is one of many American celebrities who have made donations towards amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

A few others include rapper, Kanye West; Actress Angelina Jolie; Singer, Ciara and NFL quarterback Russell Wilson.