Ebonyi Governor Signs COVID-19 Bill Into Law

Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi, has signed the State COVID-19 and other Dangerous Infectious Diseases and Related Matters bill into law.

The governor’s signing comes 24 hours after the law was passed on Wednesday by the State House of Assembly.

Speaking after signing the bill into law in Abakaliki, Governor Umahi said the state government has released N200 million for palliative measures to cushion the effect of the sit-at-home order on the people.

According to him, the law is to give legal effect to the regulations and precautionary measures adopted by the state government to combat the scourge of COVID-19, Lassa Fever and cholera in the state.

The governor noted that the fund would be used to buy rice, tomatoes and other food items for residents of the state.

He also warned people against inflating the prices of foods, drugs and other essential goods and services as it constitutes an offence.

“To hoard foods, drugs and other essential goods and services within the State or refusal to provide foods, drugs and other essential goods and services within the State for people to buy shall constitute an offence.

“Where a person breaches any of the above, the culprit(s) shall be prosecuted in accordance with the Law and there shall be seizure and forfeiture of the foods, drugs and other essential goods to the State, and in addition, such forfeited foods, drugs and other essential goods shall be utilized for the purposes of alleviating the supply needs in the state.

“The law also prohibits the transmission, or dissemination through a computer system or network or otherwise false information regarding COVID-19 within the State and other Dangerous Infectious Diseases and or any circumstances related to,” he stated.