Military To Investigate Alleged Killing Of 28-Year-Old Man In Delta

The military is set to investigate the alleged shooting of a civilian in Delta State by a soldier involved in the enforcement of the order on the restriction of movement in the state.

Addressing a news conference on Friday in Abuja, the Coordinator of the Directorate of Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche confirmed this to journalists.

According to him, the outcome of the investigation on the incident will be made public when completed.

While reaffirming the commitment of the Nigerian Armed Forces to the fight against the scourge of COVID-19 in the nation, Enenche appealed to members of the public to disregard a trending video portraying members of the Armed Forces as brutal people.

His remarks come a day after an unknown soldier has purportedly shot a 28-year-old man dead at Ugbuwangue community in Warri South Local Government Area (LGA) of the state, on the second day of the lockdown directive issued by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

Police authorities in the state confirmed the killing to Channels Television, saying they have commenced an investigation into the incident.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Onome Onovwakpoyeya, however, noted that the details of the incident were unclear.

She said, “Yes, it is true. It just happened today, as I was told, and there is not much information yet.”

Earlier, the Commissioner of information in the state, Charles Aniagwu, said the government was worried about the reported incident.

He however asked residents of the state to be calm, decrying the said killing of the victim by security agencies on regular patrol duty.

To Aniagwu, the state government has sent a delegation to the deceased family to condole with them over the loss of their son.