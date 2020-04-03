Nursing Mother, Infant Among COVID-19 Patients Discharged – Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has revealed that a nursing mother and her infant were among the four people who recently recovered from coronavirus (COVID-19).

Giving an address on Friday, he disclosed that the people discharged from the Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital included a male and three females.

The governor explained that the four persons were discharged from the facility following their full recovery from COVID-19 and tested negative twice for the virus.

He noted that the latest success has brought the total number of discharged patients in Lagos to 23 since the government began the battle against coronavirus.

Governor Sanwo-Olu was happy that despite confirming the highest number of cases in Nigeria, Lagos has yet to record any death from COVID-19.

He thanked the residents of the state for their cooperation, as well as the health workers at the forefront of the battle for their resilience in curtailing the spread of the disease.

Read the full text of the governor’s address below: