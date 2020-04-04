Armed Forces Destroy ISWAP Camp At Tumbun Fulani In Borno

The Armed Forces of Nigeria, through the Air Task Force of Operation Lafiya Dole and Artillery Batteries of Sector 3 of the Multi-National Joint Task Force (MNJTF), has destroyed an Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) camp at Tumbun Fulani on the fringes of Lake Chad in Northern Borno State.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the Acting Director Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters, Brigadier-General Benard Onyeuko.

According to the statement, this was achieved in a combined air and artillery bombardment conducted on April 3, 2020, as part of the coordinated joint offensive by the MNJTF to dislodge and completely rid the Islands (Tumbuns) of Lake Chad of terrorists’ presence and activities.

The statement further explained that the operation was executed on the heels of credible intelligence reports indicating that the ISWAP elements, with their structures concealed under the dense vegetation of the area, used the settlement as a base from where they plan and launch attacks.

Accordingly, the joint interdiction mission was launched with a Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) aircraft coordinating the barrage of artillery and air fire towards designated targets in the settlement, destroying them and neutralising some of the ISWAP fighters in the process.

In a related development, the Air Task Force says it has continued to provide airlift support to troops of participating MNJTF national contingents, along with their logistics.