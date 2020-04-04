Advertisement

Backlash For Desmond Elliot, Obasanjo Sings Against COVID-19, + More Burna Boy Drama

This week on the Vibez we captured how top African leaders such as Nigeria’s Olusegun Obasanjo, threw their hats in the fight ring against the COVID-19, the backlash that came upon actor Desmond Elliot over his ‘makeshift cleansing project’ and some extra drama from the self-acclaimed African Giant, Burna Boy.

