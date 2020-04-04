Missing Osun Coronavirus Patient Found

The COVID-19 patient in Osun State who had gone missing from the Isolation Centre in the Ejigbo area of the state has been found and returned to the centre.

The State Commissioner of Information, Funke Egbemode, confirmed this to Channels Television on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, the commissioner had announced that 127 returnees from Cote d’Ivoire were received about a week ago and kept in isolation to avoid community transfer of the virus.

But according to her, by Saturday morning when a headcount was done, one person could not be accounted for by officials stationed at the Isolation centre, debunking earlier reports that six persons had gone missing.

Egbemode had also assured residents that the person would be found and their contacts traced, to prevent a further spread of the disease.

She also stressed that any official(s) found culpable in the matter will be dealt with accordingly.

Read Also: NCDC Makes Error, Puts Confirmed COVID-19 Cases At 209

Osun State currently has 22 cases of the coronavirus, making it the state with the third-highest number of infections in the country after Lagos and Abuja which have 108 and 41 cases respectively.

While Nigeria has recorded a total of 209 cases so far, 25 persons have recovered from the disease.

This follows the news that four people, including a mother and her baby, had been discharged from the Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital in Lagos.

However, the NCDC revealed that the death toll from COVID-19 in the country has doubled.

A total of four people have now died from the disease after two deaths were recorded in Lagos and Edo States.