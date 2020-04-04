NCDC Makes Error, Puts Confirmed COVID-19 Cases At 209

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control on Saturday said it had made an error in its reporting of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country.

“On 3rd of April 2020, we reported 26 new cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria,” the NCDC said in a tweet. “An error has been discovered in this report as follows:

“There were 25 new cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria. The 26th case was a repeat result of a previously confirmed case and NOT a new case.

“Of the 25 new cases reported, 1 case was inadvertently reported from Osun state. This case was from OYO STATE The correct breakdown is as follows: Lagos- 11 Osun- 6 FCT- 3 Edo- 3 Ondo- 1 Oyo- 1.”

According to the health agency, as at 10:30pm on April 3, there were 209 confirmed cases, four deaths, and 25 recoveries.

“We regret the error in our announcement of new #COVID19 cases in Nigeria yesterday,” the agency said. “The NCDC remains committed to ensuring transparency and accurate reporting of infectious disease cases in Nigeria.”