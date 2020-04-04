COVID-19: Kaduna Govt Threatens To Sanction Violators Of Quarantine Order

The Kaduna State Government has threatened to sanction people who violate the quarantine order aimed at curtailing the spread of COVID-19.

In a broadcast at the Government House on Friday, the Deputy Governor of the state, Dr Hadiza Balarabe, said that the Quarantine order and social distancing was variously breached in several places.

According to her, markets were opened for business and people and vehicles moving about freely like in a normal situation despite the global pandemic.

“The quarantine continues today, and this order must be strictly adhered to in the interest of public health and safety.

“Before the review, the quarantine order was variously breached in several respects. Although most places of worship remained closed, some clerics defied the law by insisting on holding congregational prayers.

“These clerics have been duly arrested, arraigned before the court of law for onward prosecution. Similarly, some markets were partially opened, and commercial activities took place therein,” she said.

Balarabe, therefore, warned the citizens to remain indoors and stay safe against COVID-19, stating that the law will catch up with anyone that violates the government’s directives.

Speaking further, the deputy governor said the government has concluded plans to set up an additional COVID-19 Isolation Centre in the coming days to take care of confirmed cases of the epidemic in the state.

Aside from the first centre located at the Infectious Diseases Center in the State capital, Balarabe explained that the state government has identified a location that will be also used as an isolation centre for asymptomatic people.

According to her, the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has assured the state government of creating a COID-19 testing centre.

While giving an update on the activities of Kaduna COVID-19 Task Force, Balarabe stressed that as an interim measure, the government is in talks with the Ahmadu Bello University(ABU) Zaria for use of the PCR machine at the African Center for Excellence for Neglected Tropical Diseases.