COVID-19: One Person Missing At Osun Isolation Centre, Says Govt

The Osun State Government says one person has gone missing in a COVID-19 Isolation Centre in Ejigbo area of the state.

In a statement issued on Saturday by the Commissioner of Information and Civic Orientation, Funke Egbemode, the government said it is currently investigating the matter.

According to the Commissioner, efforts are ongoing to ensure that the missing person is brought back to the Isolation centre.

“Recall that about a week ago, we received 127 returnees from Ivory Coast and we have kept them since then to avoid community transfer of the virus.

“This morning we embarked on a headcount and found out that only one person could not be accounted for by officials stationed at the Isolation centre out of the 127 persons.

“The State Government is currently investigating the matter and will ensure that the missing person is brought back to the Isolation centre and we will also ensure we trace all his contacts,” the statement read in part.

The state government also explained that it is working to ensure that the contacts of the missing person are traced to prevent a further spread of the disease.

Stating further, Egbemode said “We want to reiterate that any official(s) found culpable will also be dealt with accordingly.

“We implore members of the public to discountenance the alarm being raised. We will continue to do everything to protect the lives of our citizens in this fight against Coronavirus.”