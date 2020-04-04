Lebanese Community Donates Food Items, Other Essentials Worth Over N100m In Kano

A group of Lebanese in Kano State have donated food items and other essentials worth over One Hundred Million Naira (N100m) as their contribution to the state palliative programme to the poor in the population as the world battles the COVID-19 pandemic.

Presenting the items to the state governor, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, the Consul General of the Lebanese Community in Kano, Mr Khalil Muselmani said the commodities include 30 Tonnes of rice and 2,000 packets of spaghetti.

Others are 1,000 bags of Dawavita of 1kg, 500 packets of Juice drinks, 1,548 Hand Sanitizers, 1,500 Protective Garments, 20 boots, 500 cartons of detergent, among other items.

“We are giving this in order to give a helping hand in alleviating some of the sufferings of those needy individuals in the state, during this situation,” he said, adding that they were glad to support the government and people of the state in taking proactive measures against the pandemic.

After receiving the items, governor Ganduje handed them over to the Chairman of Fund Raising Committee, Prof Muhammad Yahuza Bello.

Prof. Bello thanked the Lebanese Community, noting that they are always ready and willing to act in anything that has to do with the development of the state

“Another good thing about our people here is that, even before the coming of this deadly COVID-19 crisis, our community is very much involved in helping the needy amongst us.

“Our Committee has also recently got another contribution from Poultry Farmers Association, that donated 2,000 cartoons of eggs. Which we have already given out to Children’s Home,” he stated.