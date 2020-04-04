Advertisement

Spain Records Drop In COVID-19 Deaths For Second Straight Day

Updated April 4, 2020
A woman applauds by her window to thank healthcare workers dealing with the COVID-19 coronavirus in Ronda on April 3, 2020 during a national lockdown to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus. JORGE GUERRERO / AFP
Spain recorded a second successive daily drop in coronavirus-related deaths with 809 fatalities, official figures showed Saturday. 

The total number of deaths in Spain now stands at 11,744, second only to Italy. A record 950 people died on Thursday.

The number of new cases also slowed at 7,026, taking the total to 124,736.

Recoveries over the last 24 hours stood at 3,706, taking that total to 34,219.

The Madrid region was the worst affected accounting for 40 percent of the deaths, 4,723, and 29 percent of the cases at 36,249. The northeastern region of Catalonia was in second place with 2,508 deaths.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez is due to decide whether to prolong the emergency measures and confinement declared on March 14 for another two weeks in order to get on top of the outbreak.



