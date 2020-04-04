We Have Arrested Over 400 Vehicles For Flouting Lockdown Order – Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo, says the state government has arrested over 400 vehicles for flouting the lockdown order.

Sanwo-Olu revealed this on Saturday during a live update to residents of the state on steps taken by his administration to contain the COVID-19.

“We have reviewed the situation, we are aware. It is true that we have seen a lot of people trying to flout the rules especially when it gets to 7, 8:00 (pm).

“Today, we have arrested almost 400 vehicles, all yellow buses, that the Commissioner of Police reported to us and they have also been given the directives that the lockdown is 24/7.

“It is not that you are meant to restrict at any point of the day. It is 24/7 and people need to obey the rules. People need to comply fully.”

READ ALSO: Lockdown: Lagos Govt Announces Free Medical Services For Pregnant Women, People With Health Emergencies

According to the governor, the state government will not relent in arresting commuters who may want to flout the lockdown policy.

While vowing to arrest more culprits for disobeying government’s directives on the restriction of movement, Sanwo-Olu explained that security agencies have been asked to make to more arrests.

Speaking further, he said: “We are going back to ensure that nobody is spared. If they need to continue to arrest your buses, they will do.

“Over 400 or so have been arrested from what we were told. And they will continue to do that. That is why we need to continue to encourage that people stay away until when all of these is over,” he said.

On palliative measures to cushion the effect of lockdown on residents of the state, the governor announced that the government would be offering free medical services to pregnant women and other persons with health emergencies.

He noted that the development is an additional measure to complement the welfare food stimulus package already in place in the state.