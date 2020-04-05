Nigeria Confirms Eight New COVID-19 Infections, Total Cases Rise To 232

A total of eight new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) have been recorded in the country, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed.

In a tweet on Sunday evening, the health agency says the new infections bring the total number of confirmed cases in Nigeria to 232.

The tweet came hours after the NCDC confirmed 10 cases – Lagos (six), Edo (two), FCT (two).

Of the eight new cases, Lagos recorded another five new infections, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has additional two, while a new case was confirmed in Kaduna.

Eight new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria: 5 in Lagos, 2 in the FCT and 1 in Kaduna State As at 09:30 pm 5th April there are 232 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Thirty-three have been discharged with five deaths pic.twitter.com/jnWgSFGTUh — NCDC (@NCDCgov) April 5, 2020

On the other hand, the number of people who have recovered from the disease in Nigeria has increased to 33 while five deaths have been recorded.

In Lagos, a total of 120 cases have been reported, the FCT recorded 47, while Osun has so far confirmed 20 cases of coronavirus.

Oyo and Edo have recorded nine cases each, Bauchi has six infections, while the duo of Akwa Ibom and Kaduna have five cases respectively.

Other states with confirmed cases are Ogun (four), Enugu (two), Ekiti (two), Rivers (one), Benue (one), and Ondo (one).

Earlier, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu revealed that five more COVID-19 patients in Lagos State had been discharged.

He noted that the recovered patients comprised a 10-year-old girl, as well as two males and females respectively.

The governor had said despite the indications that the state appeared to be winning the battle against coronavirus, it was imperative that the government and residents remain steadfast to curtail the spread of the disease.

He also appealed to the people of the state to continue to observe social distancing, as well as stay in their houses as part of efforts to tackle the outbreak.

See the case summary of COVID-19 in Nigeria as of April 5, 2020.

Total Confirmed cases 232 Discharged 33 Death 5