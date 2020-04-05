Advertisement

COVID-19: FRSC Closes Portal To Enforce Driving School Suspension

Channels Television  
Updated April 5, 2020
A file photo of FRSC Corps Marshal, Boboye Oyeyemi. Photo: Twitter- @FRSCNigeria

 

 

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) is to shut down its Driving School Standardisation Programme’s portal over the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in the country.

FRSC Corps Marshal, Boboye Oyeyemi, ordered the immediate closure of the portal on Sunday.

The Corps Public Education Officer, Bisi Kazeem, who disclosed this in a tweet explained that the directive was to enforce compliance with the order to suspend driving school operation in Nigeria.

He added that the decision was also aimed at further discouraging the generation of driving school certificates for trainee-drivers by proxy.

The FRSC spokesperson said the directive was part of the Corps’ efforts to compliment all measures already put in place by both the Federal and State governments to curtail the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

According to him, this is important to ensure that no driving school is presently undergoing any form of training for trainee-drivers.

