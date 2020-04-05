COVID-19: FRSC Closes Portal To Enforce Driving School Suspension

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) is to shut down its Driving School Standardisation Programme’s portal over the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in the country.

FRSC Corps Marshal, Boboye Oyeyemi, ordered the immediate closure of the portal on Sunday.

The Corps Public Education Officer, Bisi Kazeem, who disclosed this in a tweet explained that the directive was to enforce compliance with the order to suspend driving school operation in Nigeria.

He added that the decision was also aimed at further discouraging the generation of driving school certificates for trainee-drivers by proxy.

The FRSC spokesperson said the directive was part of the Corps’ efforts to compliment all measures already put in place by both the Federal and State governments to curtail the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

According to him, this is important to ensure that no driving school is presently undergoing any form of training for trainee-drivers.

See the tweets below:

CORONAVIRUS: CORPS MARSHAL ORDERS IMMEDIATE SHUTDOWN OF DRIVING SCHOOL STANDARDISATION PROGRAMME PORTAL AND TOTAL SUSPENSION OF DRIVING SCHOOL OPERATIONS. — FRSC, NIGERIA (@FRSCNigeria) April 5, 2020

in order to induce compliance on the suspension of Driving School Operation in Nigeria and further discourage generation of driving school certificates for trainee-drivers by proxy. — FRSC, NIGERIA (@FRSCNigeria) April 5, 2020