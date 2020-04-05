Advertisement

Four Condemned Convicts Die As Inmates Attempt Jail Break In Kaduna

Channels Television  
Updated April 5, 2020

 

Authorities of the Nigerian Correctional Service have disclosed that
four inmates of the Maximum Custodial Center in the state capital died in the hospital from the injuries they sustained in the skirmish that ensued while being restrained by the Custodial officers from breaking jail on March the 30th, 2020.

The Controller of Corrections of Kaduna Command, Sanusi Danmusa in a statement, says contrary to some insinuations in a section of the media about the identity of the deceased, all the deceased inmates were from the condemned section of the Custodial Centre where the jail-break occurred.

He explains that a comprehensive investigation has commenced on the directive of the Controller General of the Nigeria Correctional Service, Jafaru Ahmed to ascertain the immediate and remote causes of the attempted jailbreak, especially that life is involved.



