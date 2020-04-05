Advertisement
Man Who Tested Positive After Attending AMVCA Shares Fun Videos From Isolation Centre
A man who was recently diagnosed with COVID-19 after attending the AMVCA, has taken to social media to help give hope to many and inform people about the deadly pandemic.
The man who on Instagram goes by the username, special Nigerian, seems to have found a way to alleviate fears and cheer himself and others who are with him in the Isolation Centre in Lagos.
In a post on Instagram, @specialnigerian could be seen relaxing with other victims, speaking about the way and manner in which the Lagos State has handled the crisis so far, highlighting their experience at the centre.
Also in another clip, the victims can be seen dancing and holding notes aimed at enlightening the public on the importance of social distancing and other practices that would help in the fight against COVID-19.
My first 24 hours at the Isolation Center in Yaba, Lagos. I will try as much as possible to keep you updated with daily developments while I’m here. There has been great camaraderie amongst us in my ward. We are an assortment of characters from different walks of life. From an executive director at a multinational company, pilots, former commissioner to a driver. The age margin is wide and varies from teenager to early 60’s yet we cohabit seamlessly in one accord. The doctors, nurses and all hospital staff are the real MVPs, they have been glorious. #lagoscovidgang2020 #coronavirus #covid19nigeria #covid19lagos #documentary #docuseries #LagosCovidGang2020 @lagosstategovt @jidesanwoolu
A message from the Lagos Covid-19 Gang (Coranavirus patients currently in Ward B) at the Infectious Disease Hospital (Coronavirus Isolation Center) Yaba, Lagos. We are doing great and are in high spirit. Shout out to all the healthcare professionals, cleaners, porters, security and all the staff at the Yaba Infectious Disease Hospital. We celebrate you all! #COVID19 #COVID19Lagos #COVID19Nigeria #HeroesinWardCoat #lagosCovidgang2020 #IDHYabaLagos #stayhome #staysafestayhome #isolation #somethingnewchallenge #coronavirussurvivers #socialdistancing
