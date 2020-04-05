Advertisement

Man Who Tested Positive After Attending AMVCA Shares Fun Videos From Isolation Centre

Channels Television  
Updated April 5, 2020

 

A man who was recently diagnosed with COVID-19 after attending the AMVCA, has taken to social media to help give hope to many and inform people about the deadly pandemic.

The man who on Instagram goes by the username, special Nigerian, seems to have found a way to alleviate fears and cheer himself and others who are with him in the Isolation Centre in Lagos.

In a post on Instagram, @specialnigerian could be seen relaxing with other victims, speaking about the way and manner in which the Lagos State has handled the crisis so far, highlighting their experience at the centre.

Also in another clip, the victims can be seen dancing and holding notes aimed at enlightening the public on the importance of social distancing and other practices that would help in the fight against COVID-19.

