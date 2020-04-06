BREAKING: NCDC Confirms Six New COVID-19 Infections, Nigeria’s Total Cases Now 238

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed six new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country.

In a tweet, the health agency says the total number of cases in Nigeria is 238 as of 9:30pm on Monday.

It revealed that Kwara and Edo recorded two cases respectively while Rivers and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) confirmed a case each.

Six new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria: 2 in Kwara, 2 in Edo, 1 in Rivers and 1 in the FCT As at 09:30 pm 6th April there are 238 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Thirty-five have been discharged with five deaths pic.twitter.com/jmChydhtas — NCDC (@NCDCgov) April 6, 2020

The total number of deaths recorded so far now stands at five while the figure of those who have been discharged increased from 33 to 35.

This comes hours after Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, announced that two more people had recovered in the state.

Governor Sanwo-Olu had noted that the latest success made the number of people that have recovered from coronavirus in Lagos to 31.

He said the two persons – both females – were discharged from the government’s Infectious Disease Hospital after they tested negative twice for coronavirus.

Despite the latest development in Lagos, a total of 120 cases have been discovered in Lagos while 48 infections were confirmed in Abuja.

Others are Osun – 20, Edo – 11, Oyo – nine, Bauchi – six, Akwa Ibom – five, Kaduna – five, Ogun – four, Enugu – two, Ekiti – two, Rivers – two, Kwara – two, Benue – one, and Ondo – one.

See the case summary of COVID-19 in Nigeria as of April 6, 2020.

Total Confirmed cases 238 Discharged 35 Death 5