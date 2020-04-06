Advertisement

BREAKING: NCDC Confirms Six New COVID-19 Infections, Nigeria’s Total Cases Now 238

Akinola Ajibola  
Updated April 6, 2020

 

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed six new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country.

In a tweet, the health agency says the total number of cases in Nigeria is 238 as of 9:30pm on Monday.

It revealed that Kwara and Edo recorded two cases respectively while Rivers and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) confirmed a case each.

The total number of deaths recorded so far now stands at five while the figure of those who have been discharged increased from 33 to 35.

This comes hours after Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, announced that two more people had recovered in the state.

Governor Sanwo-Olu had noted that the latest success made the number of people that have recovered from coronavirus in Lagos to 31.

He said the two persons – both females – were discharged from the government’s Infectious Disease Hospital after they tested negative twice for coronavirus.

Despite the latest development in Lagos, a total of 120 cases have been discovered in Lagos while 48 infections were confirmed in Abuja.

Others are Osun – 20, Edo – 11, Oyo – nine, Bauchi – six, Akwa Ibom – five, Kaduna – five, Ogun – four, Enugu – two, Ekiti – two, Rivers – two, Kwara – two, Benue – one, and Ondo – one.

See the case summary of COVID-19 in Nigeria as of April 6, 2020.

Total Confirmed cases238
Discharged35
Death5
States AffectedNo. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)No. of Cases (on admission)No. DischargedNo of Deaths
Lagos12086312
Abuja FCT483902
Osun201910
Edo11801
Oyo9800
Bauchi6300
Akwa Ibom5500
Kaduna5400
Ogun4220
Enugu2200
Ekiti2110
Kwara2000
Rivers2200
Benue1100
Ondo1100
Total238186355


