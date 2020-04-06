COVID-19: Ekiti Govt Begins Distribution Of Relief Materials, Relaxes Curfew

The Ekiti State government has begun the distribution of relief materials to residents of the state to cushion the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the state government, foodstuffs will be taken to 20,000 households identified in a formal register as most vulnerable across the 16 Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state.

The government also relaxed the 14-day curfew imposed on the state earlier imposed to curtail further spread of the disease.

Speaking on Monday at the Government House in Ado-Ekiti, Governor Kayode Fayemi said citizens were now allowed to move freely between six in the morning and two in the afternoon only on Tuesday and Thursday.

“The relief materials which are in form of food packs are to be distributed to only identified vulnerable households most of whom are from the social register of our Vulnerable People Support Programme domiciled in the Ministry of Budget and economic planning and the list covers all the sixteen local government areas of the state,” Fayemi said.

Governor Fayemi also warned against any criminal action in the distribution of the items.

“These packs are not for streets or wards to share. This exercise has no political coloration. Any government official or private citizen involved in unscrupulous practices with regards to the distribution of these items will be sanctioned severely,” he said.

The state government also promised to work out monetary gestures for those whose daily income is affected by the prevailing circumstance.