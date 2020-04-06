COVID-19 Lockdown: NSCDC Commends Cross River Residents For Obeying Govt’s Directives

The Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has commended residents of Cross River State for complying with the stay-at-home order of the government.

This comes amid efforts made by the Governor Ben Ayade’s administration to curtail the spread of COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

Speaking to Channels Television on Sunday during a patrol in Calabar to monitor the level of compliance, NSCDC Commandant who doubles as a member of the State Task Force Committee on COVID-19, Elisha Danjuma, was satisfied with the situation.

“I came out today to go around and see the level of compliance with the directive of His Excellency Professor Ben Ayade and we have gone around markets, mosques churches and we have seen the level of compliance and here.

“I am in this beat because of the border closure where I deployed my men I said let me come around and also look at the compliance level at this beat.

“As you can see the place is just quiet and empty which means they are doing a good job at this point. I believe that they will continue to hold the place as they are doing now as this is a 24 hour beat,” he stated.

He commended religious bodies and their members for adhering strictly to government’s directive on a total lock down of activities in the state.

While praising the state government on the production and distribution of nose masks free of charge to the masses, the NSCDC boss reiterated the commitment of the corps to sustain the zero-tolerance to COVID-19 in the state.