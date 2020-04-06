COVID-19: NGF Asks FG To Cancel All Deductions, Restructure Debts

Members of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) have urged the Federal Government to cancel all funds deductions from states.

The governors also asked the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to restructure all commercial debt service payments from states.

NGF Chairman, Governor Kayode Fayemi said this at the governor’s COVID-19 teleconference meeting held on Sunday.

According to the statement, released after the meeting, the NGF also commended the presidential task force for leading a national response team for COVID-19 but emphasised the need for a stronger collaboration with the states.

They insisted that such collaboration should include the administration of palliatives to mitigate the impact of the pandemic.

See below, full statement as released by the NGF.

