Advertisement

COVID-19: WHO Slams ‘Racist’ Calls For Africa To Be Vaccine Testing Ground

Channels Television  
Updated April 6, 2020

 

The World Health Organization chief angrily slammed recent comments made by scientists suggesting a vaccine for the new coronavirus should be tested in Africa as “racist” and a hangover from the “colonial mentality”.

“Africa cannot and will not be a testing ground for any vaccine,” WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a virtual news conference, insisting “we will follow all the rules to test any vaccine or therapeutics all over the world… whether it is in Europe, Africa or wherever.”

AFP

 



More on Africa

COVID-19: Cameroon President Under Fire For Silence As Pandemic Looms

Boko Haram Kills Seven In Cameroon

Ethiopia Records First Coronavirus Death

COVID-19: South Africa Commences Mobile Testing

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV










Advertisement