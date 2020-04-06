Kwara Records Two Cases Of COVID-19

Kwara State has recorded two cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus).

Mr Rafiu Ajakaye, the Chief Press Secretary to Governor …, confirmed this in a statement on Monday.

“One is the wife of the UITH patient, a UK returnee, who died last Thursday and the other is another UK returnee,” the statement said.

Ajakaye explained that the statement was issued after the government received official confirmation of the results from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Test Centre in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

He added that the governor would address the state on Tuesday to give more details and highlight further measures being taken to tackle COVID-19.