LIVE: Presidential Task Force Briefs Nigerians On COVID-19

The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 is giving an update on the outbreak of coronavirus in the country.

The briefing is ongoing in Abuja with the Chairman of the task force, Boss Mustapha, giving the opening remark.

Mustapha, who is also the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, noted that field reports on the lockdown have shown some level of compliance with the order.

He stressed the need for persuasion, saying the directive was not aimed at punishing any individual.

The task force chairman, however, appealed to the public for full cooperation in order to curtail the spread of coronavirus and flatten the curve in the country.

The Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, and the Director-General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, also briefed reporters.

Watch the live video of the briefing below: