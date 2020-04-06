Advertisement

LIVE: Presidential Task Force Briefs Nigerians On COVID-19

Channels Television  
Updated April 6, 2020
The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, addressing reporters in Abuja on April 6, 2020.

 

 

The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 is giving an update on the outbreak of coronavirus in the country.

The briefing is ongoing in Abuja with the Chairman of the task force, Boss Mustapha, giving the opening remark.

Mustapha, who is also the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, noted that field reports on the lockdown have shown some level of compliance with the order.

He stressed the need for persuasion, saying the directive was not aimed at punishing any individual.

The task force chairman, however, appealed to the public for full cooperation in order to curtail the spread of coronavirus and flatten the curve in the country.

The Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, and the Director-General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, also briefed reporters.

Watch the live video of the briefing below:



More on Headlines

‘Even The Almighty US Is Looking For Help’, SGF Explains Role Of Expected Chinese Experts

BREAKING: Funke Akindele, Husband Sentenced To 14 Days Community Service, Fined N100,000 Each

COVID-19: FG To Amend 2020 Budget, Restructure Treasury Single Account

Governor Seyi Makinde Tests Negative For COVID-19

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV










Advertisement