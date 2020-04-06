‘We Are Winning’, Sanwo-Olu Says Two More COVID-19 Patients Discharged

Two more coronavirus (COVID-19) patients have been discharged in Lagos State.

The state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, announced this in a tweet on Monday, bringing the total number of people that have been discharged in the state to 31.

Dear Lagosians, I have more great news for you from our Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba. Today, two more female patients have recovered fully and have tested negative to #COVID19 twice consecutively. They have been discharged from the facility. — Babajide Sanwo-Olu (@jidesanwoolu) April 6, 2020

He explained that the two persons – both females – were released from the government’s Infectious Disease Hospital after officials confirmed that they have fully recovered from the disease.

Governor Sanwo-Olu revealed that both patients, who had tested positive for coronavirus, tested negative twice consecutively.

According to him, Lagos has an upper hand in the war against COVID-19 as it is winning and will eventually seal the victory.

The governor also thanked the front-line health workers in the effort to curb the spread of coronavirus in the state.

He told the medical professionals that they have brought joy and hope to the people of Lagos through their successful strides in the fight against coronavirus.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, however, urged residents to adhere to and obey all health advisories issued by health experts as they coordinate resources to beat the disease.

Read the governor’s full remark below: