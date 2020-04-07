Adamawa Converts Psychiatric Wards To COVID-19 Isolation Centre

The Adamawa State Government has concluded plans to convert the Psychiatric Section of the Specialist Hospital in Yola to an isolation centre for the treatment of suspected COVID-19 patients.

Speaking in Yola the state capital, the state commissioner for Health, Abdullah Isa, made this known while giving an update on the level of preparedness by the state against any spread the COVID-19.

According to Isa, the decision is in compliance with the Federal Government’s directive that each state must have at least a 300-bed facility for COVID-19 treatment.

The Commissioner also debunked rumours making the rounds of possible suspected cases in the state.

He explained that the ministry received a call from Shelleng Local Government of a woman who had running nose and fever.

Upon receiving the information, the surveillance team was quickly drafted to the community only to discover that it was just common cold and not COVID-19.

Isa stressed that the team also noticed that the people in her community ran away as far as 500 meters from the woman for fear of being infested.

While frowning at a situation whereby nurses and patients in a private clinic took to their heels on hearing of a suspected case, Isa asked the people to stop stigmatizing those with common cold and pneumonia.