Buhari Wishes Boris Johnson Quick Recovery From Coronavirus

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent words of encouragement to the British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, who has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement on Tuesday by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, the President wished the UK leader a quick recovery.

He also prayed for Johnson’s full health to be restored so as to continue leading the United Kingdom.

The statement read, “On behalf of the government and people of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari wishes Prime Minister Boris Johnson a quick recovery and restoration to full health.

“President Buhari’s sympathy and solidarity are with the British leader as he battles COVID-19 personally, and with the British people as their country battles the devastating effects of the pandemic.

“President Buhari prays that Prime Minister Johnson will soon be well enough to resume his great leadership of his country at this most trying time in global history.”

President Buhari’s comments come a day after the British PM was admitted to an intensive care unit after being hospitalised with coronavirus.

According to his Downing Street office, Johnson asked his Foreign Minister, Dominic Raab, to take over his duties “where necessary.”

The British leader was admitted to St Thomas’ Hospital in London on Sunday with a temperature and a cough after testing positive for coronavirus on March 27.

He is the most high-profile world leader infected with the disease that has spread rapidly across the globe.