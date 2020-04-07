COVID-19: WHO Donates Three Ambulances To Lagos Govt

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has donated three ambulances to the Lagos State government.

In a tweet on Tuesday, the United Nations health agency explained that this was to support the government’s effort in curbing the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the state.

It added that the donation of the ambulances would boost the fight against COVID-19 in the state, following the recent successes recorded in Lagos.

Today, @UN_Nigeria donated 3 Ambulances to Lagos State Govt as part of it support in the #COVID19 response. Ambulances were presented by the @WHONigeria OIC Dr. @BrakaFiona & received by @jidesanwoolu Gov. Lagos State in the presence of SGF/Chair of the Presidential Task Force.. pic.twitter.com/Xr7pnGz71W — WHO Nigeria (@WHONigeria) April 7, 2020

WHO’s Immunisation Team Lead in Nigeria, Dr Braka Fiona, presented the vehicles to the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Tuesday.

Some members of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 led by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha, witnessed the presentation of the ambulances.

