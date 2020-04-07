Ganduje Extends Stay-At-Home Order, Visits Isolation Centres

Kano State Government has issued a two-week break to workers to curtail the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

While receiving the interim report of the Fund-Raising Committee at the Government House in Kano on Monday, Governor Abdullahi Ganduje said the decision was taken to maintain the state government’s proactive measures.

Worried by the current global threat of the deadly disease, the governor said: “We are extending the stay-at-home break given to our workers in the state.

“Because it is evidently clear to all that Nigeria is still recording more cases, with the number of five (5) deaths.”

After receiving the report, Governor Ganduje commended the good work of members of the committee and assured that very soon the items will be distributed to potential beneficiaries.

On his part, the Chairman of the committee and Vice-Chancellor of Bayero University, Professor Muhammad Bello said the total cash in the bank stands at N364.6million.

Other items like foodstuffs among others were also given by individuals, groups and corporate organisations.

One of the donors, a Lebanese Community in Kano contributed foodstuffs and other items valued at over N100m.

Bello stated that the state government plans to distribute the items and foodstuffs to 300,000 households and other special clusters like Orphanage homes.

Meanwhile, Governor was earlier at the Sani Abacha Stadium where Dangote Foundation is constructing 500-bedded Isolation Centre.

The Project Manager of Dangote Foundation, Sanusi Ahmad AndulKadir explained that the centre is underway with 250 beds in the male section completed while the remaining part of 250 beds are expected to be ready soon.

Ganduje who spoke while sitting on one of the beds said: “I am not sitting on this bed because of any sickness. You all know that I am COVID-19 negative.

“I just want to feel the comfort Dangote Foundation has made for those who are found positive. Which we are praying not to have.”

The governor also noted that his administration has come up with a 3-model strategy to battle coronavirus disease in the state – Preventive, Curative and Palliative.