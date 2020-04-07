Advertisement

Presidential Task Force On COVID-19 Holds Briefing In Lagos

The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 on Tuesday gave an update on the outbreak of coronavirus in the country.

At the briefing which held in Lagos, the Chairman of the task force, Mr Boss Mustapha, gave the opening remark while the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, also spoke to reporters.

Mr Mustapha, who is also the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, highlighted some of the new measures taken by the Federal Government to cushion the effect of COVID-19 on Nigerians.

He specifically thanked the Lagos State government for its efforts, as well as the people of the state for their cooperation to curtail the spread of the disease.



