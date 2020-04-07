Gbadamosi, Naira Marley In Police Custody Over Funke Akindele’s Party

The former governorship candidate of the Action Democratic Party (ADP) in Lagos State, Babatunde Gbadamosi, as well as pop singer, Azeez Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley, have been taken into custody by the police.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Bala Elkana, who disclosed this in a statement, said both men turned themselves in after flouting the state government’s restriction order on social distancing.

He noted that they were among those who attended a party organised by Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele Bello.

“About seven persons among several others who flouted the stay at home order of the state government to attend a birthday party organised by Funke Akindele Bello and husband, Abdulrasheed Bello aka JJC Skillz, have reported to the police,” Elkana added.

The police spokesperson said other suspects who turned themselves in included members of JJC Skillz family who attended the party, and some boys who accompanied Naira Marley to the event.

According to him, the police are analysing the video which went viral, showing all faces of people at the party.

Elkana warned that those who refused to turn themselves in would be arrested.

Actress, Funke Akindele and her husband defied both the State and the Federal government orders on Saturday when they hosted a house party in celebration of JJC Skillz’s birthday.

On Monday, the couple were sentenced to one week of community service and asked to pay a fine of N100,000 each.