Advertisement

PHOTOS: Abuja Residents Keep Fit As Lockdown Persists

Channels Television  
Updated April 7, 2020
Picture courtesy: Sodiq Adelakan

 

It’s been eight days since the Federal Government announced a total lockdown in major cities of the country – Abuja, Lagos and Ogun state to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

But as the lockdown continues into its second week, many residents have taken to different ways to keep themselves occupied.

For some in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, the lockdown is an opportunity to keep fit, amongst other things.

See Photos Below:

 



More on In Pictures

PHOTOS: More Isolation Centres For COVID-19 Patients Open In Abuja

The Week In Photos: Scenes From The Lockdown

PHOTOS: Ekiti Govt Fumigates Markets, Public Places Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

PHOTOS: Vehicles, People Screened In Nasarawa Ahead Of Lockdown

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV










Advertisement