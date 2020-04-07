PHOTOS: Abuja Residents Keep Fit As Lockdown Persists

It’s been eight days since the Federal Government announced a total lockdown in major cities of the country – Abuja, Lagos and Ogun state to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

But as the lockdown continues into its second week, many residents have taken to different ways to keep themselves occupied.

For some in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, the lockdown is an opportunity to keep fit, amongst other things.

See Photos Below: