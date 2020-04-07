Advertisement

PHOTOS: More Isolation Centres For COVID-19 Patients Open In Abuja

Channels Television  
Updated April 7, 2020
A photo showing a building to be used for an isolation centre in Abuja. Channels TV/ Sodiq Adelakun.

 

 

As the Federal Government scales up efforts to curb the spread of the COVID-19, more isolation centres are being launched across states in the country, especially those that have been most hit by the pandemic.

The latest is at the Asokoro General Hospital in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja which is now ready to admit any patient from April 10, 2020.

According to the FCT Minister, Muhammad Bello, the facility can accommodate at least 500 bed spaces.

He appealed to residents to obey the President’s lockdown order to curtail the spread of the virus in the city.

See the photos below:

FCT Minister, Muhammad Bello, inspects an isolation centre in Abuja on April 7, 2020. Photos: Channels TV/ Sodiq Adelakun.

 



