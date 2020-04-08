27 Quarantined In Niger State Over COVID-19

The Niger State Government has quarantined 27 persons after a man suspected to have been infected with COVID-19 arrived Mashegu Local Government Area from Lagos.

According to the Chairman of the state Task Force on COVID-19 and Secretary to the State Government, Ahmed Matane, residents of Makira village in the local government raised alarm on Monday when they noticed the man who was exhibiting signs of COVID-19.

He said the Task Force quickly swung into action by trailing the man, stressing that the suspect tried to escape thorough a market in the area using a Canter van.

The van was said to be carrying 26 other passengers.

Speaking further, the SSG explained that the Task Force in collaboration with security agents were able to trail the van and got it impounded.

He noted that the passengers had to be quarantined alongside the key suspect because they had come in contact with him.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Health, Dr Mohammed Makusidi said samples have been collected from them and taken to Abuja for testing.

He said while in quarantine at the newly established Quarantine Centre in Minna, the state government would ensure they are well taken care of, including being properly fed.