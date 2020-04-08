Three Killed In Renewed Attack On Benue Community

Three persons have been killed in Jootar community of Ukum Local Government Area (LGA) of Benue State by suspected Jukun militia from Taraba State.

Channels Television gathered that the militia stormed the border town at 4:00 am on Wednesday, shooting sporadically, and burning down several houses as residents fled for safety.

A local in the area claimed that over half of the community was razed by the criminals who unleashed terror on the rural residents and caused them to flee their homes.

The villager also alleged that the Jukun militia, before the latest early morning attack, had blocked the road on Tuesday and killed four commuters of Tiv origin.

“I’m in Jootar right now. The level of destruction is massive; not less than 1,000 houses were destroyed. We are still recovering bodies but so far we have identified three corpses,” the LGS Chairman, Tor-Tyokaar Ibellogo, told Channels Television.

When contacted, the Force Commander of Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS), Major General Adeyemi Yekini, confirmed an attack in the area but added that he was not yet aware of the causalities.

“There was an attack in Jootar this morning. I’m not aware of anybody killed but my troops are on ground there. If there is anybody killed, I will know later. But right now, my troops are there,” Yekini stated.

On her part, the Police Public Relations Officer of the Benue Command (PPRO), DSP Catherine Anene, said three corpses were recovered at the scene and that investigation into the matter was in progress.