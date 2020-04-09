Advertisement

COVID-19: Sanwo-Olu, Health Commissioner, Others Commission 110 Bed Spaces

Updated April 9, 2020

 

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the Commissioner of Health, Professor Akin Abayomi on Wednesday commissioned 110-bed spaces at the isolation centre in Mobolaji Johnson Stadium, Onikan.

Also at the commissioning was the Commissioner for Information, Gbanga Omo, CEO of GTB, Segun Agbaje among other dignitaries.

Professor Abayomi made the announcement on his Twitter handle while commending those that helped in the donation of the isolation centre.

He stated that the centre has seven patients on admission with no fewer than 60 medical personnel and support staff with expertise that have been deployed to the facility.

