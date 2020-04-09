Advertisement
Diaspora Commission Reveals 13 Nigerians Who Died Of COVID-19 In UK, US
The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) has revealed the identities of 13 Nigerians who died of coronavirus (COVID-19).
In a video, the NIDCOM disclosed that the Nigerians were among those who lost their lives to the COVID-19 battle in the United Kingdom and the United States.
The 55-second clip was shared by the commission on Thursday via its Twitter handle.
A breakdown of the figure shows that eight persons died in the UK while five others died in the US.
They comprise eight males and five females, including a medical doctor, Senior Advocate of Nigeria, and a clergyman among others.
The Chairman of NIDCOM, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, also shared the video on a verified Twitter handle.
Watch the video below:
VIDEO:
Today we remember our brothers and sisters in the diaspora who have died from #COVIDー19. You are never forgotten.
May their souls rest in perfect peace.#coronavirus #COVID #COVID19Pandemic @NigeriaGov @abikedabiri @DigiCommsNG @NCDCgov @Fmohnigeria @NigeriaMFA pic.twitter.com/QhTA0IOROJ
— Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (@nidcom_gov) April 9, 2020
May the souls of our brothers and sisters in Diaspora , who lost their lives to Covid 19, RIP. May the Lord heal the world 🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/T1Nu77xP3G
— Abike Dabiri-Erewa (@abikedabiri) April 9, 2020
