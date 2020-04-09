Lockdown: Gbadamosi, Naira Marley Tender Apology To Lagos Govt

Former Lagos State governorship candidate of Action Democratic Party (ADP), Babatunde Gbadamosi, his wife Folasade, including popular singer, Naira Marley have written individual letters of apology and undertaking to support the Lagos State Government in all areas to curtail the COVID-19 pandemic.

Their lawyers confirmed this to Magistrate Yewande Aje-Afunwa at the resumed sitting of the Magistrate court in Ogba on Thursday.

Wale Akoni SAN, Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa, SAN and Damilola Ayinde-Marshal who represented the three defendants told the court that all the letters written by the defendants have been given to the police at SCID, Panti, for onward transmission to the Honourable Attorney-General of Lagos, Moyo Onigbanjo, SAN.

The State’s Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), Yakub Oshoala who subsequently applied that the charge against them be struck out also confirmed that they will go into isolation for the next 14days.

In her ruling, Magistrate Aje-Afunwa held that “Upon the oral application of the DPP brought pursuant to section 71 & 73 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Laws of Lagos, and pursuant to the fact that the three defendants have complied with all the conditions, leave is hereby granted by the court to the Attorney-General to withdraw the charge against the three defendants.

“Accordingly, the three defendants are hereby discharged.”

She commended the competence of the AG, the members of the prosecution and the defence team, for the way they have handled this case, which is novel in this state.

She also commended the three defendants for taking responsibility for their errors.

Meanwhile, one of the defence lawyers, Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa has made an appeal for state pardon for popular Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele and others.

Mr Adegboruwa, said since the State Government made the case in court, it was not out to persecute citizens, Akindele should be granted reprieve, especially as she has demonstrated remorse for her conduct.

He also added that since the Federal Government is granting amnesty to 2,600 prisoners, the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu should emulate this good gesture and show fatherly love to Akindele and her husband.

This gesture he believes should also be extended to all those arrested for jogging on the streets, as they could not have all set out deliberately to disobey the COVID-19 regulation.

Adegboruwa said since we are facing a novel situation at hand, government should show some magnanimity to its citizens, as it is being done all over the world.

“Nigerians have never been locked down for this long, without food or money and it is not proper to add to their woes with arrest and prosecution,” Adegboruwa said.

He commended the steps so far taken by the government and urged all Nigerians to continue to cooperate with the government to end the scourge.