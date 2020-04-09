Advertisement

Mayorkun To Release Geng ‘Remix EP’ Features, MI Abaga, Vector And Others

Channels Television  
Updated April 9, 2020

 

Nigerian singer and DMW artist, Mayorkun announced that he is set to release an Extended Playlist(EP) with the original record and three new remixes of his hit single, ‘Geng’ by midnight.

The Geng ‘Remix EP’ are comprised of a Nigerian remix, an African remix and a UK remix. The Naija Remix features Vector, M.I Abaga, Sinzu and Ycee, the Africa Remix will feature Kwesi Arthur, Rick Rick, Rayvanny and Innoss B while in the UK Remix he features Ms. Banks and American rapper, Russ.

The rappers, M.I Abaga and Vector trended on Twitter after the singer announced the remixes because fans wondered how Mayorkun got the two rappers who have had a controversial relationship on social media to record on the same song.

Their fans are looking forward to the track to listen to their verses.

READ ALSO: Halima Abubakar Called Out By US Mother For ‘Stealing’ Baby Photo



More on Entertainment

Naira Marley To Make Free Audio-Visual In Campaign Against COVID-19

Halima Abubakar Called Out By US Mother For ‘Stealing’ Baby Photo

Comedian AY Apologises Over Tweet Regarding Funke Akindele’s Ordeal

Pink Narrates Three-Year-Old Son’s Ordeal During COVID-19 Travail

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV










Advertisement