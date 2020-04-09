Mayorkun To Release Geng ‘Remix EP’ Features, MI Abaga, Vector And Others

Nigerian singer and DMW artist, Mayorkun announced that he is set to release an Extended Playlist(EP) with the original record and three new remixes of his hit single, ‘Geng’ by midnight.

The Geng ‘Remix EP’ are comprised of a Nigerian remix, an African remix and a UK remix. The Naija Remix features Vector, M.I Abaga, Sinzu and Ycee, the Africa Remix will feature Kwesi Arthur, Rick Rick, Rayvanny and Innoss B while in the UK Remix he features Ms. Banks and American rapper, Russ.

The rappers, M.I Abaga and Vector trended on Twitter after the singer announced the remixes because fans wondered how Mayorkun got the two rappers who have had a controversial relationship on social media to record on the same song.

Their fans are looking forward to the track to listen to their verses.

How he got MI and vector on the same track still baffles me. https://t.co/ja6Q3XM6z1 — Virgin boy:snowman::sparkles: (@MolumoA) April 9, 2020

I can’t bet Mayorkun didn’t tell either MI and Vector that they were going to be on the same song. Both would come online and see it now. The thing go burst their head :joy::joy:. Most high geng pic.twitter.com/9hYH4wf9cP — Laolao (@itz_laolao) April 9, 2020