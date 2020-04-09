NSIP: Why It Is Hard For People To Appreciate What We Do – Mrs. Uwais

The Special Adviser to the President on Social Investment Programme, Mrs. Maryam Uwais, has said it is hard for people to appreciate what the programme does due to the way it is run.

Mrs. Uwais said this on Thursday when she appeared on Channels TV’s breakfast programme, Sunrise Daily.

While responding to a claim (last year) by the wife of the President, Mrs. Aisha Buhari, that she does not know any beneficiary of the programme, Mrs. Uwais said most of those who benefit from the Federal Government scheme are in far places.

According to her, “these people are not visible in the landscape of our country. They are in far away places and we did not approach her (Mrs. Buhari).

“So, I am saying she must have been misinformed. The information is available. We know the numbers in every state. Every month, I prepare an update and we have a brochure we circulate.”

She assured that the programme is about Nigerians, especially those need it.

“We did not ignore any state. It is not about north or south. It is about Nigerian citizens who deserve the benefit,” she explained.

“Because we are doing things differently, it is harder for people to appreciate what we are trying to do.”