PHOTOS: Our Servers Are Back, Says AGF After Inferno

The Accountant General of the Federation, Idris Ahmed, has given an update on the fire that broke out at an office located in the same structure housing his office.

Ahmed held a briefing with reporters in Abuja on Thursday, a day after the incident took place.

Noting that their servers had been restored and working perfectly, he showed a sample of a transaction made online from the payment servers.

Meanwhile, the Federal Government has promised to investigate the cause of a fire that razed a part of the AGF’s office in the nation’s capital.

See the photos below: