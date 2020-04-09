PHOTOS: Zulum Briefs Buhari On Military Operations In Lake Chad

Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, on Thursday visited President Muhammadu Buhari.

The President received the governor at the Presidential Villa in Abuja where they both discussed some of the major issues affecting the north-eastern state.

During the meeting, Governor Zulum briefed President Buhari on the prevailing security situation following Chadian Military operations on the fringes of the Lake Chad.

The meeting also discussed the recent military action against the Boko Haram terrorist group by the Republic of Chad on the shores of Lake Chad and its implications on Nigeria’s national security.

This followed the recent killing of nearly 100 Chadian soldiers by the insurgents in the region.

Amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Governor Zulum was seen wearing a face mask and a pair of hand gloves during his visit to the Presidential Villa.

See more pictures below: