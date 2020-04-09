Two Killed, 17 Hospitalised After Attending Weddding Ceremony In Katsina

Two people have been killed, and 17 others have reportedly been hospitalized after they attended a wedding ceremony in Katsina State.

Police say the deaths and complications that led to the hospitalization of 17 others, is as a result of food poisoning.

According to the police, the fatalities were recorded after miscreants poisoned the food served at the wedding party which held in Mani Local Government Area of the State.

The police also confirmed the arrest of two persons who administered a noxious substance known in local parlance as Zaqami, into the food served to guests at the wedding ceremony.

In a statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, SP Gambo Isah, the two suspects identified as Musa Suleiman and Shafa’atu Sirajo confessed to committing the offence.

SP Gambo noted that investigations are still ongoing as to ascertain who put the suspects to the task or if they acted of their own will.